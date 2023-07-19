Deutsche Bank is adding ex-Credit Suisse people in APAC, too

Deutsche Bank might be making headlines for picking up ex-Credit Suisse people in London and New York, but that doesn’t that the bank has been ignoring APAC.

We’ve spotted two former Credit Suisse bankes moving over to Deutsche in just the last few weeks.

Lewis Wong joined Deutsche bank in Hong Kong as a managing director (MD) and head of the bank’s North Asia financing team. He was at FountainVest, the Chinese private equity firm, for just two years before that and was the firm’s head of capital markets. He spent the previous four and a half years at Credit Suisse as an MD and co-head of APAC financing.

Wei Lip Ang, meanwhile, joined Deutsche Bank in Singapore last week, directly from Credit Suisse. He was with CS’ M&A team for a decade, which he joined after graduating (LSE, by the way), and left the beleaguered bank as a director – the same rank he’s joined Deutsche at, also with their M&A team in the city.

Deutsche Bank has been hiring pretty aggressively from Credit Suisse lately – there aren’t any conclusive numbers floating about for DB’s total investment, but it seems likely to be in the tens of millions of dollars, if not a hundred million. The bank has a reputation for paying large, guaranteed bonuses to its new hires.

