15
Financial

Citi's MD exits include a rising star who hired hundreds of people

by Sarah Butcher
17 October 2023
2 minute read
Citi's MD exits include a rising star who hired hundreds of people

As Citi rips out layers of bureaucracy and ends meetings about reports that never needed to be written, some of its managing directors who might have been presumed safe are disappearing.

Sources say that Nina Guinchard, a New York-based managing director and global head of the institutional credit group within the transaction management team, is leaving.

Citi isn't commenting, but insiders at the bank say Guinchard's exit is surprising because she'd been deemed a high performer. She joined Citi from Deutsche Bank as a director in February 2021 and was promoted to managing director at the end of the year. During her brief period at Citi, Guinchard's understood to have hired 'hundreds' of people to her team. Sources say she has a huge work ethic. 

Surviving members of Guinchard's team, who are seemingly attempting to fix some of the bank's problematic reporting systems, may now have concerns about their fate. As we noted last month, Citi has hired thousands of people into compliance, controls and technology roles, and there are suggestions that it over-hired. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Photo by Daniel Olah on Unsplash

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
15 comments
  • TC
    TCGDeutsche
    22 October 2023

    She was ex-Deutsche who somehow made her way through the ranks - possibly through her father's connections. No technical understanding and absolutely no way a mid 30 year old could be an MD. She was extremely rude at times and needs a reality check. Go back to managing a restaurant.

  • El
    ElvisDuranZ100
    20 October 2023

    What an insightful post! The reporting systems must be in far better place now!!!

  • Bo
    Bobby Dazzler
    20 October 2023

    Damn somebody's got herself some haters 👀

  • Lo
    LordOfWar
    19 October 2023

    Did Nina write an article about herself? She WAS the problem at Citi! Nice Try. This article won’t get you FastTrack in the unemployment line honey.

  • Lo
    LordOfWar
    19 October 2023

