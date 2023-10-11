Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Goldman Sachs loses top Frankfurt MD to JPMorgan

by Zeno Toulon
11 October 2023
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs loses top Frankfurt MD to JPMorgan

If you’ve ever been worried and thought that your ability to retain top bankers in Frankfurt was below par, then spare a thought for Goldman Sachs - they’ve lost an MD to JPMorgan.

The MD in question is Philipp de la Chevallerie. De la Chevallerie, who spent over 15 years with Goldman, was head of the bank’s European head of chemicals and natural resources coverage, and has been in Frankfurt since 2015. He was also part of Goldman’s 2020 class of MDs. He remains in Frankfurt for JPMorgan.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan rank 1st and 4th respectively for overall investment banking fees in Germany, as per the table from Dealogic below. Goldman Sachs has a significantly stronger M&A presence in Germany than JPMorgan, with $105m in revenue in the first nine months of 2023 compared to $57m for JPMorgan. This is in contrast to the $60m and $65m each bank had in the first nine months of 2022, respectively.

Goldman Sachs bankers in Germany have made a habit of leaving for JPMorgan in recent years. JPM’s leadership team in the city (and region) is full of them, from Patrik Czornik who joined back in 2019 to head up German M&A, to Thorsten Zahn who joined in 2021 to head up ECM in the country.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Edgworth Partners
European Private Equity Fund - Tech and Healthcare - Investment Analyst
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Desk Analyst - High Yield
London, United Kingdom
Edgworth Partners
Hedge Fund Research Analyst
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Chief Investment Officer (CIO)
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX left 300+ people "unemployable"

Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX left 300+ people "unemployable"

"Banks spent millions implementing the bonus cap. They're not about to reverse it"

"Banks spent millions implementing the bonus cap. They're not about to reverse it"

Deutsche Bank's head of mortgage finance is quietly on his way

Deutsche Bank's head of mortgage finance is quietly on his way

Ex-Goldman MD that left Coinbase is hiring at his new gig

Ex-Goldman MD that left Coinbase is hiring at his new gig

Nomura & JPMorgan directors: banks like blockchain, not crypto

Nomura & JPMorgan directors: banks like blockchain, not crypto

Related articles

"Banks spent millions implementing the bonus cap. They're not about to reverse it"
Financial

"Banks spent millions implementing the bonus cap. They're not about to reverse it"

6 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Deutsche Bank's head of mortgage finance is quietly on his way
Financial

Deutsche Bank's head of mortgage finance is quietly on his way

6 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Citadel Securities picks up BNP trader to head its sterling team
Financial

Citadel Securities picks up BNP trader to head its sterling team

6 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' new 30 year-old managing director, and others. Mysterious exit of Morgan Stanley MD in Hong Kong
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' new 30 year-old managing director, and others. Mysterious exit of Morgan Stanley MD in Hong Kong

6 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.