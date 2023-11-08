Discover your dream Career
Technology

Temporary AI devs in Singapore paid much higher than full-timers

by Alex McMurray
8 November 2023
2 minute read
Temporary AI devs in Singapore paid much higher than full-timers

As the AI hype cycle rages on, financial services institutions want in. Perhaps learning from their mistakes with crypto, however, it looks like they're taking a more measured approach to hiring by bringing in temporary staff. Contractors always earn more than permanent staff, but in Singapore AI a recent salary survey from Morgan McKinley reveals that temporary AI hires earn significantly higher salaries than their permanent counterparts.

The survey shows salary ranges for the AI engineers at different seniority levels. For engineers with five to ten years' experience, senior/staff engineers, pay for temporary staff is well over double, with engineers earning $100k on contract compared to $40k full time. This phenomenon isn't exclusive to AI; UI and UX is another egregious example, but AI salaries show the widest disparity.

As Singapore AI engineers get even more senior, the gap between temporary and permanent staff narrows somewhat.

The downside for these temps is, of course, working less time means making less money. However, in the case of those lower level engineers, they would make the same amount as full-timers in just under five and a half months.

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
