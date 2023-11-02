Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Singapore fund founded by Blackstone MD hiring from Blackstone

by Zeno Toulon
2 November 2023
3 minute read
Singapore fund founded by Blackstone MD hiring from Blackstone

If you’re a young Blackstoner in Singapore, you probably have a lot of opportunities to leave the firm to continue your career. One of them, newly launched, might be a better fit than others – Aquilius Investment Partners.

The firm, which was launched last year, was founded by Bastian Wolff and Christian Keiber. Wolff spent 15 years at Partners Group, a Swiss private equity firm, before starting Aquilius. He was a managing director (MD) and head of the firm’s Asian real estate business.  

Keiber, meanwhile, is a Blackstone veteran, having spent nine years at the firm, most recently as an MD in its private equity team, covering South-East Asia and Australia. He was at Credit Suisse before that, but it seems the Blackstone years left the strong impression.

Get Morning Coffee in your inbox. Sign up here.

Aquilius is full of Blackstone alumni, for instance, Kwok Ley Chan - Aquilius’ head of asset management. He spent 8 years at Blackstone in Hong Kong and Singapore in its real estate team. Or Vincent Sadlak, a 9-year veteran of Blackstone in London and Singapore. Both were senior associates when they left Blackstone, Sadlak is now a director at Aquilius.

Blackstone isn’t the only firm represented at Aquilus, though. Alvin Yip, a principal at the new firm, also came from Partners Group (and a few startups along the way). Kuek Qi En, an investments analyst, joined from investment firm Vibranium Holdings, where he was an investment banking analyst.

Aquilius opened a new office in Singapore last month in the city’s Central Business District (CBD), moving from its old digs on Cecil Street to Church Street. By our estimation, the offices are around 200 meters away from each other, a distance that a capable University-aged athlete could complete in around 20 seconds.

The fund launched its flagship fund, called AIP Secondary Fund I, LP, earlier this year with $400m in client commitments, WealthBriefing reported. That’s aside from an extra $200m raised from investors.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Investment Associate/VP, Global Private Equity, Investment Firm, Dubai, UAE
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Elysian Executive Solution
PE Investment VP/D (Hong Kong or UK)
Elysian Executive Solution
Hong Kong
Edgworth Partners
European Private Equity Fund - Tech and Healthcare - Investment Analyst
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Morgan Stanley
Asia Wealth Management, Multi-Asset Portfolio Manager, Vice President
Morgan Stanley
Hong Kong
Wellington Management Company, LLP
Equities Trader
Wellington Management Company, LLP
Singapore
Chief Investment Officer (CIO)
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX left 300+ people "unemployable"

Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX left 300+ people "unemployable"

"Banks spent millions implementing the bonus cap. They're not about to reverse it"

"Banks spent millions implementing the bonus cap. They're not about to reverse it"

Deutsche Bank's head of mortgage finance is quietly on his way

Deutsche Bank's head of mortgage finance is quietly on his way

Ex-Goldman MD that left Coinbase is hiring at his new gig

Ex-Goldman MD that left Coinbase is hiring at his new gig

Nomura & JPMorgan directors: banks like blockchain, not crypto

Nomura & JPMorgan directors: banks like blockchain, not crypto

Related articles

"Banks spent millions implementing the bonus cap. They're not about to reverse it"
Financial

"Banks spent millions implementing the bonus cap. They're not about to reverse it"

6 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Deutsche Bank's head of mortgage finance is quietly on his way
Financial

Deutsche Bank's head of mortgage finance is quietly on his way

6 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Citadel Securities picks up BNP trader to head its sterling team
Financial

Citadel Securities picks up BNP trader to head its sterling team

6 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' new 30 year-old managing director, and others. Mysterious exit of Morgan Stanley MD in Hong Kong
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' new 30 year-old managing director, and others. Mysterious exit of Morgan Stanley MD in Hong Kong

6 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.