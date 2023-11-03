Discover your dream Career
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
The HireVue questions European banks are asking worldwide

by Zeno Toulon
3 November 2023
3 minute read
The HireVue questions European banks are asking worldwide

Investment bank application season is upon us, and banks have already been extending invitations for their HireVue video interviews. 

If you receive a Hirevue invitation, it helps to know which questions you'll be asked most banks will only give you 30 seconds to prepare.

Below is a list of some of the questions you can expect from the major European banks hiring investment banking analysts this year. If you’re looking for an American bank, we have a list here.

Barclays HireVue Interview Questions

Can you describe a situation where you had to overcome a significant challenge at work, and how you handled it?

How do you prioritize multiple tasks or projects when they all seem equally important?

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Rank these statements in order of how much you relate to them.

Tell me about a time you managed to persuade someone to take your point of view.

How do you deal with a difficult customer?

Tell me something not on your resume.

Given that printer A, B, C and D are working at a certain rate, and that D could only work one hour after C has worked, give which printer can be used at which moment. Assume that no printers can work together.

Give an example of when you have promoted diversity and inclusion.

What are your soft skills?

Deutsche Bank HireVue Interview Questions

What are you expecting to learn from this program?

Your manager wants you to give a presentation, but you don't feel prepared. What are the most and least effective responses?

What do you know about Deutsche Bank?

Why did you choose Deutsche Bank?

What is a yield curve?

What is the most important metric on a company's balance sheet?

How does your experience align with the position?

How do you keep up to date with current financial trends?

What was your expectations of the company?

Why should we hire you?

UBS HireVue Interview Questions

What was a time you challenged an authority figure in one of your roles?

Talk about a time when you had to adapt to a difficult scenario.

Why did you choose UBS?

Tell us about a time you lead a project.

Are you good at working under pressure?

Walk me through your resume.

Pitch me a stock.

What is one thing you regret?

Walk me through a DCF [Discounted Cash Flow].

How would you invest one billion dollars?

AUTHORZeno Toulon
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
