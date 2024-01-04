Discover your dream Career
Technology

Barclays AI platform director makes consultancy switch

by Alex McMurray
4 hours ago
2 minute read
Barclays AI platform director makes consultancy switch

Barclays recent technology cuts mean there's been a lot of movement outside the UK, but that doesn't mean technologists in the London office aren't switching things up. One senior employee, in charge of the bank's AI platform, has opted for a move to an AI consultancy.

Martin Mersey, head of the Amelia Hyperautomation Platform at Barclays, has joined Bell Integration as its director of AI solutions. Bell is a privately owned consultancy specialised in tech solutions for fintechs and telecommunications companies.

Mersey spent the past 13 years at Barclays, joining as a VP focused on payments, eventually becoming head of settlements and payments technology for the investment bank in 2015. He also ran the Amelia platform for five years.

Prior to Barclays, Mersey spent 10 years at JPMorgan, most of which in a business analyst role. His experience prior to that was mostly split between programming and systems analysis. 

Photo by mk. s on Unsplash

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
