Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

A New York fintech founded by a financial sponsors banker is cutting 50% of its staff

by Sarah Butcher
6 hours ago
2 minute read
A New York fintech founded by a financial sponsors banker is cutting 50% of its staff

Life as a financial sponsors banker has not been easy in recent years. Fortunately, Anthony Santomo, a former junior financial sponsors banker at Macquarie in New York, got out in 2017, before things got too messy. Santomo started his own consumer fintech focused instead. Now, he may be wishing he were still dealing with sponsors.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

A filing with the New York State Department of Labor says that Santomo's fintech, Ampla Technologies, is cutting 31 of its 62 employees by mid-June. They're based at Ampla's office at 1239 Broadway.

It's a big change from a year ago, when Santomo was celebrating 100 "Amployees," of whom nearly 40 have presumably gone already. When the process is complete, headcount will presumably be down 70%. The firm's own website celebrates a quadrupling of employees over the "last twelve months" and says there's "hiring across the entire business."

While the Ampla's website seems a bit behind the times, the cuts may not come as a surprise to those who know. The Information reported recently that Ampla was trying to find a buyer after failing to raise money in a new equity round. 

The reason given for the cuts is "economic."

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Citi exec who fired 5,000 bankers is gone herself. JPMorgan's new approach to graduate recruitment

Morning Coffee: Citi exec who fired 5,000 bankers is gone herself. JPMorgan's new approach to graduate recruitment

32-year-old star ex-Goldman Sachs trader poached by hedge fund Balyasny one week into job

32-year-old star ex-Goldman Sachs trader poached by hedge fund Balyasny one week into job

Morning Coffee: The heartbreak of an exceptional man in finance. Job cuts are still coming

Morning Coffee: The heartbreak of an exceptional man in finance. Job cuts are still coming

Morning Coffee: Cause of death of banking associate disclosed. Family offices hiring juniors on $300k

Morning Coffee: Cause of death of banking associate disclosed. Family offices hiring juniors on $300k

Barclays' up-and-coming 28-year-old trader quit unexpectedly for something very different

Barclays' up-and-coming 28-year-old trader quit unexpectedly for something very different

Top Articles
A New York fintech founded by a financial sponsors banker is cutting 50% of its staff

A New York fintech founded by a financial sponsors banker is cutting 50% of its staff

Singapore bank MD becomes head of AI at Facebook founder's VC firm

Singapore bank MD becomes head of AI at Facebook founder's VC firm

A former asset management executive just joined Revolut and he's hiring

A former asset management executive just joined Revolut and he's hiring

Barclays' ex-head of EMEA rates trading is at centre of hedge fund hiring dispute

Barclays' ex-head of EMEA rates trading is at centre of hedge fund hiring dispute

The Goldman Sachs bankers quitting for crypto aren't as welcome in 2024

The Goldman Sachs bankers quitting for crypto aren't as welcome in 2024

Recommended Jobs
Logan Sinclair
ETF Capital Markets - Senior - London Based Investment Manager - Global Investment Manager
Logan Sinclair
London, United Kingdom
Logan Sinclair
Investment Analyst, Hedge Fund Manager Research, Boutique Asset Manager, London
Logan Sinclair
London, United Kingdom
Goldman Sachs
Global Banking & Markets, Structured Credit (SFL) Desk Strat, Associate, London
Goldman Sachs
London, United Kingdom
Logan Sinclair
Director - Quantitative Trader / PM
Logan Sinclair
London, United Kingdom
Deutsche Bank
Senior Risk Manager - Investment Risk
Deutsche Bank
New York, United States
Senior Quantitative Engineer - Hedge Fund
New York, United States

Related articles

A former asset management executive just joined Revolut and he's hiring
Fintech

A former asset management executive just joined Revolut and he's hiring

17 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The Goldman Sachs bankers quitting for crypto aren't as welcome in 2024
Fintech

The Goldman Sachs bankers quitting for crypto aren't as welcome in 2024

17 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Inside Revolut's frighteningly competitive new internships, and how to get one
Fintech

Inside Revolut's frighteningly competitive new internships, and how to get one

16 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Hedge fund Balyasny adds Millennium alum & ex-struggling crypto firm executive
Fintech

Hedge fund Balyasny adds Millennium alum & ex-struggling crypto firm executive

15 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.