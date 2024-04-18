Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are making senior changes to their AI teams

As the AI talent market continues to heat up, senior employees become easier to hire... but also easier to lose. Goldman Sachs has just brought in a senior AI engineer with hedge fund experience, while JPMorgan has lost one of its most senior AI figures.

JPMorgan's global head of engineering, architecture and data for applied AI, Cristian Adamo, announced this week he was leaving to co-found Patagon AI, an autonomous sales platform operating through Whatsapp. Adamo was one of the earliest engineers to make the jump from crypto to AI; he was an engineer for blockchain marketplace Wibson before joining JPMorgan as an engineering manager in applied AI in 2018. His promotion to global head came in 2021 when the bank began building an AI team in Argentina, where he had spent his entire career to that point.

Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, recently hired New York based Andrei Arsene Simion as an AI engineer working on semantic search functions in natural language processing. Simion, a PhD computer scientist, joined from Walmart, where he was an applied machine learning scientist, but has also spent much of his career in financial services, interning at HFT firms Tower Research and Jump Trading, then working full time at hedge funds Bridgewater Associates and Teza Technologies.

It's not just the US banks making changes to their AI teams; BNP Paribas just hired Su Yang in Paris as the head of AI for its transaction banking division. He joins from the public sector, having most recently been chief data officer for the DGFiP.

