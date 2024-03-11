Discover your dream Career
Goldman Sachs London staff are getting a fruit and veg stall of their own

by Sarah Butcher
11 hours ago
Goldman Sachs London staff are getting a fruit and veg stall of their own

A new perk is being rolled out in Goldman Sachs' Shoe Lane London office. As of next Monday, staff buying lunches in the cafeteria will also be able to buy local vegetables to cook at home.

The initiative, which supports a variety of local businesses and local growers, is also intended to stop vegetables going to waste. Jackie’s Fruit from the nearby Leather Lane market will be selling seasonal fruits. 'Waste Knot' will be selling surplus vegetables. Proceeds will go to “Cook for Good,” a social enterprise charity focused on tackling food poverty in King's Cross. 

As befits Goldman, the fruit and vegetables will seemingly be sold at semi-premium prices. One apple will cost 50p; three will cost £1.20. 

The produce will be vended from a fruit and veg staff in the Goldman Sachs cafeteria. All that remains now is for Goldman staff to grow carrots in raised beds on the roof. 

Nomura has been tending a garden on its London roof for the past five year. However, the work there appears to be done by charity partners rather than bankers themselves.  

