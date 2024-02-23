Hedge fund Citadel hired another equities portfolio manager from Point72

As Citadel builds its equities portfolio management (PM) team, it's hired a new PM from rival multistrategy hedge fund Point72.

Daniel Beckmann, who spent six years at Point72 in Connecticut has just joined Citadel in New York as a portfolio manager in the global equities team.

At Citadel, Beckmann will ultimately be reunited with his ex-Point72 colleagues Justin Lubell, Bobby Swift and Robert Banham.

Lubell is Citadel's head of global equities. He joined from Point72 in 2020. Swift is also joining Lubell's team, but is on gardening leave until 2025. Banham is on gardening leave until later this year.

Citadel declined to comment. It recently hired three London-based equities portfolio managers (Vadim Tsipenyuk, James Wyatt and Ashley Stuart), from Pelham Capital and Egerton Capital.

Point72 appears to be faring poorly in the post-bonus hedge fund hiring round. It recently lost Francine Fang to Balyasny as global head of systematic trading strategies.

Citadel's equities fund achieved a 2.1% in January according to Bloomberg.

