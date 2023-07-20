The Apollo lifeboat is still taking on Credit Suisse veterans

Credit Suisse veterans are still showing up at Atlas, the Apollo securitization vehicle containing the former Credit Suisse securitized product group.

Jeff Rosa joined Atlas from Morgan Stanley earlier this month, having spent only 11 months at the bank – and over 13 years before that at Credit Suisse, where he was a director (which is what he’ll be at Atlas). Rosa is based in New York.

Rosa has turned up late compared to some of his (former) colleagues. Apollo bought Credit Suisse's Securitized Product Group (SPG) in the US back in December, followed by the EMEA Credit Suisse team in May.

Apollo isn't just about Atlas. Bloomberg reported today that it's also launching of a $5bn-ish asset-financing fund.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.