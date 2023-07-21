Blackstone only accepts 1 in 400 graduates. Good luck

The last time we checked in with Blackstone’s graduate program, it accepted around 0.67% of applicants. Somehow, this absurdly competitive program has become… More absurdly competitive.

Speaking to analysts on the Q2 investor call, CEO Steve Schwarzman gave some numbers for the scale of the private equity firm’s desirability.

There were an astronomical 62,000 unique applicants for positions at Blackstone this year. If that doesn’t stack up, in your opinion, to the 350,000 or so applying to Goldman, then bear in mind that Goldman has around 3,000 open graduate positions - giving it an acceptance rate of 1.27%.

Blackstone has 169.

That’s an entry rate of 0.27% - or 1 in 400 or so people. Harvard, in comparison, has an acceptance rate of around 4%. The Navy Seals have a 6% acceptance rate. 0.27% of women in the United States are named “Beverely”. How many people in real life have you met called Beverely? Yeah, exactly.

Schwarzman admitted that he doubts he “would be able to be hired today,” although he also said that that wasn’t necessarily a good thing – whilst also noting the firm’s “commitment to meritocracy,” and that “many of the best people in the world want to work” at the firm.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)