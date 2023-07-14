Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Citi layoffs yet to correct dismal US banking performance

by Alex McMurray
14 July 2023
2 minute read
Citi layoffs yet to correct dismal US banking performance

Second quarter results weren't great for JPMorgan investment bankers today, but did Citi's Institutional Clients Group (ICG) fare any better?

By and large, no, with JPMorgan having comparatively better performance in M&A, fixed income trading and debt capital markets quarter on quarter. In those areas, Citi revenue fell 44%, 21% and 23% respectively. Citi did better with equities and equity capital markets, with the former falling just 5% and the latter rising an impressive 49%.

This mimics the results last quarter, where JPMorgan dominated almost every category. Revenues in the ICG were down 7% from last quarter, and 9% year-on-year. 

Much of this underperformance can be attributed to Citi's US team, where costs appear to be mounting. Despite the US team having the smallest quarterly drop in revenue at just 6%, it saw a staggering 78% fall in income, a year-on-year drop of 92%. Compensation and benefits are up 14% year-on-year firm-wide, which may have also contributed to the falling income. 

Citi are attempting to rectify this by laying off 5000 people, around 2% of the company. Compensation has, quarter on quarter, fell 2% despite Citi CFO Mark Mason mentioning last month that only around 1600 of those layoffs would affect this quarter's results. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available  

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Senior Operations Analyst – Major Hedge Fund – circa $300k total comp package!
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
New York, United States
Leveraged Credit Investment Professional – Top-Performing Global Fund (London)
London, United Kingdom
Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Quantitative Researcher
Alexander Chapman
New York, United States
Top Articles
The ex-HSBC MD that wants crypto to be more like his FX desk

The ex-HSBC MD that wants crypto to be more like his FX desk

No bank is good at everything. ⁠Except JPMorgan and Goldman.

No bank is good at everything. ⁠Except JPMorgan and Goldman.

BNP Paribas' head of GBP trading quietly quit for a hedge fund

BNP Paribas' head of GBP trading quietly quit for a hedge fund

The London fintech paying more in Singapore than the UK

The London fintech paying more in Singapore than the UK

Life after JPMorgan: The VP & MD that got married

Life after JPMorgan: The VP & MD that got married

Related articles

No bank is good at everything. ⁠Except JPMorgan and Goldman.
Financial

No bank is good at everything. ⁠Except JPMorgan and Goldman.

4 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
BNP Paribas' head of GBP trading quietly quit for a hedge fund
Financial

BNP Paribas' head of GBP trading quietly quit for a hedge fund

4 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: 61-year-old Citi banker with $19m pay still not ready to retire; Goldman Sachs bankers no longer career monogamists
Financial

Morning Coffee: 61-year-old Citi banker with $19m pay still not ready to retire; Goldman Sachs bankers no longer career monogamists

4 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The boutique bank running out of room for new hires
Financial

The boutique bank running out of room for new hires

3 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.