Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Advice

Fintech Career Fair

by eFinancialCareers
24 July 2023
1 minute read
Fintech Career Fair

The fintech job market is expanding globally, driven by both startups and larger players operating across a wide range of market segments. Fintech as a sector is now a major employer in financial hubs such as London, New York, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Fintech employers, however, are currently facing the same challenge: hiring people with the right mindsets and hard skills to drive their businesses forward in critical job functions such as blockchain development, data science, and software engineering.

To help firms navigate this challenging job market, eFinancialCareers held our inaugural Global Fintech Fair on June 21 and provided recruiters with unique access to thousands of fintech candidates at the pre-application stage.

Full version of this report can be found here.

Browse our next virtual careers events. 

author-card-avatar
AUTHOReFinancialCareers
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Octavius Finance
Quantitative Global Macro Researcher – Hedge Fund – Junior Level
Octavius Finance
London, United Kingdom
Anson McCade
Quantitative Researcher/Trader
Anson McCade
London, United Kingdom
Northern Trust
Quantitative Researcher
Northern Trust
London, United Kingdom
Anson McCade
Junior Quantitative Researcher / Trader
Anson McCade
London, United Kingdom
Fourier Ltd
Graduate Front Office Quant
Fourier Ltd
London, United Kingdom
Eka Finance
Start Up Asset Management Firm Recruiting Junior Quants/ London
Eka Finance
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
The ex-HSBC MD that wants crypto to be more like his FX desk

The ex-HSBC MD that wants crypto to be more like his FX desk

No bank is good at everything. ⁠Except JPMorgan and Goldman.

No bank is good at everything. ⁠Except JPMorgan and Goldman.

BNP Paribas' head of GBP trading quietly quit for a hedge fund

BNP Paribas' head of GBP trading quietly quit for a hedge fund

The London fintech paying more in Singapore than the UK

The London fintech paying more in Singapore than the UK

Life after JPMorgan: The VP & MD that got married

Life after JPMorgan: The VP & MD that got married

Related articles

Investment Banking & Asset Management Virtual Career Event
Advice

Investment Banking & Asset Management Virtual Career Event

2 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
"Never rely on a bonus that's verbally guaranteed"
Advice

"Never rely on a bonus that's verbally guaranteed"

1 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Free CV Checker - Expert CV Review
Advice

Free CV Checker - Expert CV Review

13 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Singaporeans & Singapore PRs in Financial Services Virtual Career Event
Advice

Singaporeans & Singapore PRs in Financial Services Virtual Career Event

28 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.