Goldman Sachs VP left for Meta, returned as an MD after 2 years

In previous years, it was all the rage for banking technologists to leave for FAANG jobs. Now, amid broad and unexpected layoffs across big tech, the reverse is true. Coming back to finance can sometimes be a hat-in-hand moment, returning to the same rank in the hierarchy, but one Goldman Sachs VP, Sreenath Maikkara, left for Meta in just 2021 and returned last week as a managing director.

Maikkara hasn't joined directly from Meta though, he was only an engineering manager there for a year. Instead, his most recent job was a senior vice president of engineering at HealthTech firm H1. There, he created a "contextual natural language search engine targeted towards healthcare domain."

This isn't the first time Maikkara left Goldman and came back. In 2018, after four years as a VP at the firm, he left to become head of engineering at data analytics consultancy Nabler (where he also worked prior to joining Goldman). He was only at Nabler for ten months, however, before returning to Goldman as a technology fellow and VP.

