Financial

JPMorgan banker made MD, quit soon afterwards

by Zeno Toulon
17 July 2023
2 minute read
For some people, being made a managing director (MD) is the peak of their career. For others, it’s something that happens to take place the same year they leave for the buy-side.

For instance, Elisabeth Thomas. She was part of the (oddly secretive) list of MDs promoted in 2023 at JPMorgan, one of just 37 dealmakers in the Corporate and Investment Bank. She has since left the bank to join Brighton Park Capital, an investment firm specializing in technology and healthcare, in Connecticut as a principal.

Thomas shot up the JPMorgan ladder – joining the bank in 2013, hitting VP in 2017, and being made an executive director in 2020 before her MD elevation earlier this year. That is fast – it’s hard to find a reliable number, but bankers can “expect” to make MD after 15 years in the profession. In reality, many are stuck as VPs or directors indefinitely (or until they leave), and only around a fifth of bankers ever reach MD level.

Of course, it’s worth noting that she joined the JPMorgan CIB as an associate after finishing her MBA – and had spent three years at the bank before that with JPMorgan Chase’s corporate strategy team.

AUTHORZeno Toulon
8 comments
    18 July 2023

    Anyone who works at a commercial bank is a loser. These banks have destroyed economies all over the world and have sold their losses to the people who can't protect themselves. If you are a young person going to a bank, your an ass. If you are over 40 and at a bank, means you have no talent.

  • Ty
    Ty
    17 July 2023

    It is easier for women to move up in banks now as there is MD/D quotas bank try hard to fill

