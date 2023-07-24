Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Top trader who left hedge fund for bank now at... Santander

by Zeno Toulon
24 July 2023
2 minute read
Top trader who left hedge fund for bank now at... Santander

A lot of people try to leave banking for hedge funds - and some manage to. More rarely, some of those people make their way back into banking.

One of those weary travelers is Jorge Deza Neira. Neira was a rates trader at Jefferies for barely a year – from late June last year to July this year – having moved to Madrid for the bank after a decade in London, cutting his teeth as a bond trader at Citi and a portfolio manager at Millennium.

He’s now back in Madrid as head of Santander’s European Government Bond (EGB) trading desk. There might be a bit of homesickness involved in the move – Neira spent the first six years of his career with Santander in the city before moving to join Citi in London.

Madrid might be Spain’s financial hub, but it doesn’t have quite the same pull that London or Paris do for traders (or banks, really). We’ve noted before that whilst pay generally lags behind other financial centers, top Spanish bankers earn great money. Neira definetly fits the bill.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Senior Operations Analyst – Major Hedge Fund – circa $300k total comp package!
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
New York, United States
Fixed Income Sales Executives - 75k
London, United Kingdom
Quantitative Researcher
Alexander Chapman
New York, United States
Top Articles
The ex-HSBC MD that wants crypto to be more like his FX desk

The ex-HSBC MD that wants crypto to be more like his FX desk

No bank is good at everything. ⁠Except JPMorgan and Goldman.

No bank is good at everything. ⁠Except JPMorgan and Goldman.

BNP Paribas' head of GBP trading quietly quit for a hedge fund

BNP Paribas' head of GBP trading quietly quit for a hedge fund

The London fintech paying more in Singapore than the UK

The London fintech paying more in Singapore than the UK

Life after JPMorgan: The VP & MD that got married

Life after JPMorgan: The VP & MD that got married

Related articles

No bank is good at everything. ⁠Except JPMorgan and Goldman.
Financial

No bank is good at everything. ⁠Except JPMorgan and Goldman.

4 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
BNP Paribas' head of GBP trading quietly quit for a hedge fund
Financial

BNP Paribas' head of GBP trading quietly quit for a hedge fund

4 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: 61-year-old Citi banker with $19m pay still not ready to retire; Goldman Sachs bankers no longer career monogamists
Financial

Morning Coffee: 61-year-old Citi banker with $19m pay still not ready to retire; Goldman Sachs bankers no longer career monogamists

4 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The boutique bank running out of room for new hires
Financial

The boutique bank running out of room for new hires

3 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.