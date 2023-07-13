Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

What to expect in your Stripe interview

by Alex McMurray
13 July 2023
3 minute read
What to expect in your Stripe interview

Got an interview with Stripe? Congratulations!... but the work has only just begun. There are many other people out there clamoring for the payments fintech's coveted compensation packages. 

A number of software engineers have taken to jobs forum blind in the last few months to describe their experiences, and the challenges you face at each stage of the process.

What is Stripe's interview process?

Coding test

A common thread among tech interviewees is that the coding tests at Stripe are nothing like the Leetcode problems you see in bank interviews. Candidates are given a single multi-stage problem and asked to solve it.

One interviewee said his problem was "more interactive, and [he] was advised to make it conversational." His question consisted of "three parts, each building on top of the other." A Vancouver based engineer said the interview took 45 minutes and that "you are expected to write readable code and unit tests."

Character Interview

Sometimes this stage is interchangeable with the first, but it is very likely to be one of the first two stages in an interview. These appear to be the standard questions: Why do you want to join? What do you bring from your previous employer? etc.

Debugging Round

In this stage, you are given a complex piece of code and asked to, as the name suggests, debug it. One candidate who passed the round said it was "one big repo" with just a singular bug to fix, requiring candidates to look deep.

You can also expect this round for roles in data. While engineers will be debugging in a programming language like Java, data analysts will likely debug in SQL.

Integration Round

Another technical challenge, this one consists of three parts, and was part of the process for an integration engineer with over seven years of experience.

He recommends experience with REST (representational state transfer) client and JSON Parsing to succeed in this challenge. He also notes that, while he was not able to solve all three in the allotted time, he was given an opportunity to explain how he would have solved the third part.

Design Round

Stripe's business model revolves around providing products. This stage allows you to show an understanding of the design priorities in Stripe's product suite.

Another conversational round. One interviewee said they had to "talk about most of the design decisions and tradeoffs."

Of course, stripe is a massive institution with thousands of employees and hundreds of teams. No two interview processes will be exactly the same. Stripe alumni, let us know in the comments how this differs to your process when interviewing for it.

Stripe did not respond to request for comment.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Elevate Partners
Investment Associate - Energy Transition
Elevate Partners
London, United Kingdom
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Investor Relations VP / Director, Blue Chip Private Equity Firm, London, UK
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Metis Search
Investment Associate - Private Equity
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Analyst / Associate - European Leveraged Finance
London, United Kingdom
Leveraged Credit Investment Professional – Top-Performing Global Fund (London)
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
The ex-HSBC MD that wants crypto to be more like his FX desk

The ex-HSBC MD that wants crypto to be more like his FX desk

No bank is good at everything. ⁠Except JPMorgan and Goldman.

No bank is good at everything. ⁠Except JPMorgan and Goldman.

BNP Paribas' head of GBP trading quietly quit for a hedge fund

BNP Paribas' head of GBP trading quietly quit for a hedge fund

The London fintech paying more in Singapore than the UK

The London fintech paying more in Singapore than the UK

Life after JPMorgan: The VP & MD that got married

Life after JPMorgan: The VP & MD that got married

Related articles

The ex-HSBC MD that wants crypto to be more like his FX desk
Fintech

The ex-HSBC MD that wants crypto to be more like his FX desk

4 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The London fintech paying more in Singapore than the UK
Fintech

The London fintech paying more in Singapore than the UK

4 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Are Robinhood employees more valuable than Stripe's?
Fintech

Are Robinhood employees more valuable than Stripe's?

3 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
What is working in fintech like, really?
Fintech

What is working in fintech like, really?

3 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.