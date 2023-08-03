Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

The boutique bank running out of room for new hires

by Zeno Toulon
13 hours ago
2 minute read
The boutique bank running out of room for new hires

It was Perella Weinberg Partners’ Q2 results day today – closing off the (American) boutique investment bank reporting season. What happened?

It depends. The boutiques – Evercore, Lazard, PJT, PWP, and Moelis – seem to have had mixed fates in the most recent quarter, and whilst all seem to be in the mood for hiring, not all of them seem to have the capacity to do so.

PWP has less capacity than most. It reported today that Q2 revenues were up 10% from a year ago, and only down 2% half-on-half. This wasn't bad compared to rival boutiques, but PWP's compensation spending is consuming its revenues: 90% of revenues were allocated to paying people in the second quarter. 

That’s higher than at rivals. Lazard spent 86% of revenues on compensation in Q2; Moelis spent 80%; Evercore spent a mere 68% - but this was partly because it cut pay. 

Why is PWP spending so much money on people? Every boutique wants to reward its people with good reason – it wants to be the best placed for when M&A revenues return, and deals need dealmakers again. But how long can boutiques continue to pay for expensive seniors while they’re not bringing in money? PWP was even cutting “regular” staff to free up funds and make room for those dealmakers, Bloomberg reported.

Stacking up expensive bankers might be a good gamble if dealmaking is around the corner (and, certainly, a lot of banks think this). But another black swan event – or a protracted return to revenues – can leave the overly-exposed boutiques flying too close to the sun.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Robert Katzki on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Octavius Finance
Quantitative Global Macro Researcher – Hedge Fund – Junior Level
Octavius Finance
London, United Kingdom
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
Desk Analyst - High Yield
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
ECM Analysts & Associates - London
Selby Jennings
London, United Kingdom
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Global Macro Investment Professional, Fund, Dubai, UAE
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Top Articles
The boutique bank running out of room for new hires

The boutique bank running out of room for new hires

SocGen traders buy (some) time from scary new CEO’s wrath

SocGen traders buy (some) time from scary new CEO’s wrath

Are Robinhood employees more valuable than Stripe's?

Are Robinhood employees more valuable than Stripe's?

Barclays, Morgan Stanley lose risk MDs to HSBC, TD Securities

Barclays, Morgan Stanley lose risk MDs to HSBC, TD Securities

What banks are actually saying about hiring and firing in 2023

What banks are actually saying about hiring and firing in 2023

Related articles

SocGen traders buy (some) time from scary new CEO’s wrath
Financial

SocGen traders buy (some) time from scary new CEO’s wrath

3 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Barclays, Morgan Stanley lose risk MDs to HSBC, TD Securities
Financial

Barclays, Morgan Stanley lose risk MDs to HSBC, TD Securities

3 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
What banks are actually saying about hiring and firing in 2023
Financial

What banks are actually saying about hiring and firing in 2023

3 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse’s finest trading talent unwanted by UBS. Carlyle wants to build its investment bank
Financial

Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse’s finest trading talent unwanted by UBS. Carlyle wants to build its investment bank

3 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.