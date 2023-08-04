Discover your dream Career
Fintech

The London fintech paying more in Singapore than the UK

by Alex McMurray
4 August 2023
2 minute read
The London fintech paying more in Singapore than the UK

For London based fintechs, paying staff in the US more than their counterparts back home is something of a given. For Singapore staff, on the other hand, that might come as a bit of a surprise.

However, this is what happens at $7.8bn publicly traded payments fintech Wise. It gives engineering candidates a look at expected salary for each seniority across its major office locations, which include a UK, Singapore and US office. US staff earn the most by a large margin but, at both junior and senior levels, staff in Singapore can expect to make more than those in London.

It's only a slight increase, but it's a notable sign that the highest paid engineer in Singapore should be earning a higher salary than someone in Wise's London headquarters. This is only engineering, of course, but still.

The higher paid Singapore tech jobs at Wise are harder to come by. While the London office has 22 total openings, of which 7 in engineering, the Singapore office has eight total and... none in tech. Wise is looking for a product manager in Singapore. The maximum salary range for a product lead at Wise in Singapore is $312.6k while, for UK staff, it's $279.4k.

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
