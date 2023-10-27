Discover your dream Career
Hudson River's female trader internship pays $19k

by Alex McMurray
27 October 2023
2 minute read
Hudson River's female trader internship pays $19k

Trading internships are notoriously difficult to get, but achieving one at Hudson River Trading is a near-impossible task for half the population. It's a WITTI (women in trading technology) internship, and it pays rather well.

The internship is a 2-4 week placement featuring "hands on independent programming projects in Python and C++" as well as social events and tech talks. It's focused at female and non-binary undergraduates in STEM or other technical subjects.

Like Virtu Financial's "Women's Winternship", the course takes place in January 2024. However, Virtu's internship is only a week, while HRT's goes on for four. Each week, interns are paid $4.8k with accommodation provided, meaning a four-week placement will earn them $19.2k.

Hudson River Trading has also taken an interest in hiring female quants at graduate level in 2023. Xioaying Zhu, Alexandra Dima and Yinyue Wu are all examples of former HRT interns that returned in full time positions this year.

