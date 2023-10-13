Steve Cohen's hedge fund Point72 wants crypto quants in Paris

Some firms on the buy side might be moving away from crypto but Steve Cohen's hedge fund, Point72, is doing quite the opposite. A job listing open at the fund shows it's growing both its crypto team and its quant contingent out in Paris.

Point72's opening for a quant developer calls the crypto team "fast-growing" and says the new quant will be contributing to initiatives that "expand our crypto business."

Point72's crypto team is modest at the moment but boasts some big names. Late last year it brought in Head of digital assets technology Terence Schofield, who joined from crypto hedge fund Pantera Capital where he was CTO. In June 2022, it also hired Elie Galam, head of digital assets for systematic arm Cubist, from Jump Trading, where he was the central group's crypto lead.

Both of those men are US based, but Point72 has been hiring people with crypto experience in France very recently. Last month, it brought in Raphaël Fernandez, quant researcher and pricing lead of the rather taboo crypto market maker Portofino Technologies. He joined as a quantitative analyst, but it is unclear whether he is still working in crypto.

In July '22 Point72 also hired senior quant developer Julien Desmont, formerly VP of engineering for crypto prop trading firm Modeling Ventures.

