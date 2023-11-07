Ex-Deutsche Bank quant in London takes hot job in the desert

The UAE based sovereign wealth fund, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has done its fair share of relocating of quants in the US and Europe. Its latest senior hire comes from London, and is a quant trader with experience at Deutsche Bank and smaller boutique trading firms.

Jose Alfredo Gonzalez joins ADIA as a quantitative research and development lead. He spent the last year and a half at Toronto Dominion Securities, working on systematic fixed income strategies. Prior to that, he spent four years working at Deutsche Bank, trading credit, rates and commodities.

Most of ADIA's big names are from the US. They include "superquant" Marcos Lopez de Prado and, more recently, Goldman Sachs MD Arthur Maghakian. A recent hire from London is Florian Doyon, most recently CTO of crypto asset manager Bastion, who spent three years as a senior quant at hedge fund Millennium. He joined as a fixed income research manager last month.

