Ex-JPMorgan AI MD joins commodities trading rush

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are all the rage in investment banks right now, but a former JPMorgan MD has spent the last year and a half exploring other options. After leaving finance for the online entertainment sector, he's returned to another industry he worked in for a for two decades, the energy sector.

Andy Alexander joins the data science team at Vitol, the Amsterdam energy firm that's busy hiring traders from Goldman Sachs and elsewhere. Alexander was most recently global director of data science at Entain, a UK gaming conglomerate that owns the likes of Ladbrokes and Foxy Bingo. He spent five years at JPMorgan where he was a London-based MD in applied machine learning until July 2022.

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter.

Alexander has worked in the energy sector before. Before JPMorgan he spent 10 years at BP, where he was head of analytics and data science technology.

He's not the only ex-JPMorgan MD that's joined Vitol recently. Last month, Vitol hired Mansoor Sheikh. Sheikh left JPM in 2012 to pursue a master's and PhD in mathematics. It's not entirely clear what he's doing there.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. To stay informed, Sign up here to get Morning Coffee in your inbox or sign up to our new Technology Newsletter

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Alejandro Garay on Unsplash