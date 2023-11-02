The Deutsche Bank guide to graduate careers with a positive impact

We’re looking for the next generation of creative and curious talent, ready to develop their skills and make a difference. With our global scope and world-class training opportunities, you can develop your skills, network across the bank, and build a career where you belong. Here’s how to launch your graduate career at Deutsche Bank:

Research is where it all begins

For a successful application to Deutsche Bank, it's essential to research both the financial industry and Deutsche Bank itself. Begin by exploring our careers site at careers.db.com/students-graduates to learn more about our culture and the numerous opportunities we offer to students and graduates. Get to know the bank’s various divisions and hear about the day-to day work from some of our graduates at unofficialguidetobanking.com. Here, you’ll discover what banks do and the skills you’ll need to work in the industry. We also recommend that you use our Employability Hub, where you’ll find our best tips to support you with your application, prepare for the assessment processes, and adapt to a new working environment.

There’s plenty of offline research you could do as well. Get in touch with your university careers service office for application advice and connect with students who have previously interned or worked at Deutsche Bank or other banks and financial institutions. Additionally, tap into your alumni network, use LinkedIn to build your own network, and attend Deutsche Bank's in-person or campus events at your university – you can find events in your region here. These opportunities will enable you to engage with our people and discover more about the bank, as well as the potential career pathways open to you.

Your application

Once you have all the information you need, it’s time to take the next step and apply. Deutsche Bank recruits online and on campus across the globe. Dates vary by region, but most programmes open for applications in September.

Use your application to tell your story. When you’re writing your CV and completing your application, think about relevance. Focus on illustrating how your past experiences have directly contributed to the skills required for the specific role you're applying for. We hire employees based on their unique strengths as individuals. Being able to define and articulate what makes you unique and what you want to be known for in your career is essential.

Look over the skills and abilities you’ve outlined in your CV. It’s important that you stay up to date and identify any areas where you might be lacking. When you read job postings, what have employers recently started asking for? Is there a gap in the market you might be able to fill based on your unique skills and experience?

Don’t forget to tailor your CV and application to Deutsche Bank. Talk about what makes you excited to join us, any Deutsche Bank events you attended, or people you’ve met that have inspired you to want to work with us. Finally, pay close attention to detail by proofreading your CV and application – remember formatting and don’t miss the deadline date.

Beyond the application

Preparing for a successful career in finance requires a proactive approach that goes beyond the initial application. To get a head start, it's crucial to understand industry trends, commit to ongoing learning, and consider gaining relevant certifications. These steps can significantly benefit newcomers to the field and those looking to advance their careers within finance.

The financial landscape is dynamic and subject to continuous changes. New regulations, technological advancements, and global economic shifts can impact the industry significantly. Staying updated on financial industry trends will not only help you stand out during the application and assessment process but also enable you to engage in informed discussions and decision-making once you secure a position.

Continuous learning is vital in finance, where professionals are valued for expanding their knowledge. Consider enrolling in online courses, attending workshops, or securing advanced qualifications to demonstrate your commitment to growth – and enhance your application.

Seeking guidance and networking with finance professionals or mentors who have navigated their careers successfully can provide valuable insights. They can share their personal experiences, offer career advice, and provide tips on how to overcome challenges specific to the finance industry.

These multifaceted efforts not only strengthen job applications but also set the stage for long-term success in finance.

The most important advice

“We encourage applications from students of varied degree disciplines: mathematics, engineering, the sciences, and IT are in high demand”, says Georgina Sweeney, who’s responsible for graduate employer branding at Deutsche Bank. “We do pay attention to good grades, but personality is even more important.” The world of finance is constantly evolving and to her it’s important that “candidates are able to show us that they have a desire to make a difference and that they approach challenges with curiosity.”

When talking about skills, Sweeney highlighted that communication skills are always in demand. Other notable skills are being solution-oriented and having an independent way of thinking and working. The most important advice she can offer is to always remain authentic: “Being authentically motivated and enthusiastic to work here is what matters.” For her, a career at Deutsche Bank “is all about personal and professional development and making a positive impact with your ideas.”

Explore your opportunities at Deutsche Bank now. We can’t wait to hear from you.