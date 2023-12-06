The Top 10 Ideal Employers for people aged 20-25

Our Ideal Employer report had 7,500 respondents, and there was one clear winner - JPMorgan. The bank, as we noted, swept pretty much every category, and came second when it didn't sweep them.

Aside from that overall top ten, JPMorgan also topped our ranking of Ideal Employers for young people aged 20-25, followed by Goldman Sachs and BlackRock. But what makes JPMorgan so popular with our younger respondents?

Mike D’Ausilio, JPMorgan’s global head of talent acquisition, says the bank is dedicated to hiring across demographic groups and that doesn’t focus entirely on hiring graduate talent at the junior end. “Rewarding careers do not always follow a conventional path. We source talent broadly,” he tells us. These broader initiatives include JPMorgan’s Aspiring Professionals program, as well as the bank’s recruitment of military veterans.

Get Morning Coffee ☕ in your inbox. Sign up here.

The Aspiring Professionals program is a particularly important pipeline for the bank. Students get “an understanding of what our lines of business do, how we serve clients and how all our businesses work together. They get the opportunity to work with a mentor, meet with senior leaders, experience our world class training, and develop skills that will serve as an important foundation for their careers,” says D’Ausilio.

Young people who prefer JPMorgan ranked the bank highly for its fair compensation and their perceptions of its long-term future.

This corresponds with what most 20-25 year-olds want from their Ideal Employers. Young people responding to our survey rated their Ideal Employers less highly on quality-of-life metrics such as flexible & hybrid working, and weighted them more highly for compensation (4% above the average for all age groups), the quality of an Ideal Employer’s workforce (4% above average) and the potential for a long-term career (also 4% above average).

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)