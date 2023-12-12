Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Goldman Sachs' $100m trader might struggle to find joy elsewhere

by Sarah Butcher
11 minutes ago
3 minute read
Goldman Sachs' $100m trader might struggle to find joy elsewhere

Edward Emerson is leaving Goldman Sachs aged 47. It's been a good run. Isabelle Ealet, the longstanding queen of Goldman's commodities business, left in 2018 after some bad years and Emerson (who'd been at Goldman since 1999 and appears to have been based at West Palm Beach) was promoted as her successor along with Jeremy Taylor. Taylor then left in 2019, leaving Emerson to cash in on the rewards of leading Goldman's commodities business through another golden era.

The Emerson era was golden indeed. Since 2020, Bloomberg says Goldman paid him $100m, helped along by the fact that last year alone, Goldman's commodities business earned $3bn. This year, things don't seem so fine: Goldman said its revenues were "significantly lower" in the third quarter. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

The changing tide might have given Goldman permission to nudge expensive Emerson into retirement in the same way as it did his predecessor. It probably doesn't help that he was reportedly critical of CEO David Solomon, who's allegedly becoming even less tolerant of grumbling partners than before. 

Whether Emerson will find - or will want to find a new $100m seat - is open to question, though. The big jobs at the best hedge funds are already filled: Millennium already hired itself Anthony Dewell from Goldman last year and Jeff Katz from JPMorgan in 2021; Citadel already has a head of commodities in the form of Jay Rubenstein from Morgan Stanley. Jain Global is already understood to have a commodities head, although it's not clear who. 

Of course, Emerson may not want to work after earning $33m a year for three years. He could simply retreat to his $16m Palm Beach home. Or he could do something quiet, like run a SPAC, which is what Ealet went into. She spent the past few years chairing Pegasus Acquisition Co Europe BV, the SPAC founded by Jean Pierre Mustier and Diego De Giorgi. However, Pegasus returned money to shareholders in April after failing to find any deals.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Richard Sagredo on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Stadt Offenburg
Teamleiter*in Finanzbuchhaltung
Stadt Offenburg
Offenburg, Germany
Talan Consulting
MOA Banque de détail - H/F
Talan Consulting
Paris, France
Talan Consulting
Stage de fin d'études dans la RPA (Robotic Automatisation Process) F/H
Talan Consulting
Paris, France
Pictet & Cie (Europe)
(Senior) Planning & Analysis Officer (M/F/D)
Pictet & Cie (Europe)
Frankfurt, Germany
Talan Consulting
MOA Paiements H/F
Talan Consulting
Paris, France
Talan Consulting
Consultant Technico-fonctionnel IFS Cloud en CDI - H/F
Talan Consulting
Paris, France
Top Articles
Goldman Sachs' $100m trader might struggle to find joy elsewhere

Goldman Sachs' $100m trader might struggle to find joy elsewhere

The first banks announce their bonuses this week

The first banks announce their bonuses this week

Credit Suisse bankers are being cut in time for Christmas

Credit Suisse bankers are being cut in time for Christmas

Morning Coffee: Happy messages in Bank of America's MD promotions. Citadel Securities needs more volatility

Morning Coffee: Happy messages in Bank of America's MD promotions. Citadel Securities needs more volatility

When Citi's Tim Gately dismissed a "good guy" for breach of conduct

When Citi's Tim Gately dismissed a "good guy" for breach of conduct

Related articles

Credit Suisse bankers are being cut in time for Christmas
Financial

Credit Suisse bankers are being cut in time for Christmas

12 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Happy messages in Bank of America's MD promotions. Citadel Securities needs more volatility
Financial

Morning Coffee: Happy messages in Bank of America's MD promotions. Citadel Securities needs more volatility

12 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
When Citi's Tim Gately dismissed a "good guy" for breach of conduct
Financial

When Citi's Tim Gately dismissed a "good guy" for breach of conduct

11 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Private equity funds are cutting partners: "This hasn't happened since 2008"
Financial

Private equity funds are cutting partners: "This hasn't happened since 2008"

11 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.