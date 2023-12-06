Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Generative AI in finance: Banking vs Fintechs

by Alex McMurray
4 hours ago
3 minute read
Generative AI in finance: Banking vs Fintechs

Generative AI's impending implementation across the tech stack poses a lot of questions about the spread of power in the ecosystem. Will it allow up-and-coming fintechs to establish themselves, or only further the lead of incumbent banks. At Fintech Connect Europe today, a panel featuring multiple tech executives discussed the unique benefits and problems each side faces when implementing proprietary models. 

Alexey Gabstarov, CTO of 2016 founded digibank Kroo, says fintechs are "a bit handicapped" due to a lack of "historic data." Data is king when it comes to training artificial intelligence models, and banks have historically had too much for their own good.

Phil Starett, CTO of Adobe International and former Barclays director, says "banks have always had the data but didn't really know what to do with it." They invested heavily in "building these big data farms," and while they've largely been a cost sink for some time, recent AI developments are finally allowing them to come good.

Gabstarov is hoping regulation will fix this disparity by mandating data sharing initiatives among firms. If that doesn't work, another solution will be to "use more synthetic data in training those models." This can level the playing field... or increase the risk of harmful hallucinations.

The problem for these big banks is the same problem they've been grappling with for decades; useless legacy tech. Gabstarov says Kroo's data is all on one platform, a "single pane of glass" an AI model can look at. Navigating banking stacks, conversely, would be like breaking that pane of glass into a million shards and asking the AI to walk across it barefoot.

This is likely why banks are taking such a front-footed approach on casting off as much legacy tech as they can. Deutsche Bank has been particularly officious, cutting applications in the thousands.

While both fintechs and banks stand to benefit from genAI, it's only those already actively implementing the technology that we can expect to come out on top. "This industry moves so fast," Gabstarov says. "If you're just now trying to look forward, you're already behind."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in fintech.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Finegan Luxembourg
Comptable (H/F)
Finegan Luxembourg
Luxembourg
FIS Global
AML Financial Crime Investigations Analyst - Cryptocurrency
FIS Global
Birmingham, United Kingdom
FIS Global
Mid Market New Sales Development
FIS Global
London, United Kingdom
Michael Page
Group Financial Controller
Michael Page
London, United Kingdom
FIS Global
Senior Sales Executive - Corporates
FIS Global
Manchester, United Kingdom
FIS Global
Product Support Specialist
FIS Global
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Investment banks and the scourge of pre-Christmas job cuts

Investment banks and the scourge of pre-Christmas job cuts

Now Santander is cutting people in the UK

Now Santander is cutting people in the UK

Generative AI in finance: Banking vs Fintechs

Generative AI in finance: Banking vs Fintechs

The Bank of England suggests a resurgence in high yield & leveraged finance jobs...in 2028

The Bank of England suggests a resurgence in high yield & leveraged finance jobs...in 2028

How $10bn London fintech Wise builds its teams

How $10bn London fintech Wise builds its teams

Related articles

How $10bn London fintech Wise builds its teams
Fintech

How $10bn London fintech Wise builds its teams

6 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Crypto firm quietly laid off even more New York staff after cutting 44%
Fintech

Crypto firm quietly laid off even more New York staff after cutting 44%

5 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Stripe rescues ex-London bank staff laid off by higher paying fintech
Fintech

Stripe rescues ex-London bank staff laid off by higher paying fintech

5 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The surprisingly powerful programming language loved by Stripe and Shopify
Fintech

The surprisingly powerful programming language loved by Stripe and Shopify

1 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.