Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
1
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Advice

Ex-Deutsche Bank hedge fund founder: The best people come from Goldman Sachs

by Alex McMurray
9 hours ago
3 minute read
Ex-Deutsche Bank hedge fund founder: The best people come from Goldman Sachs

Boaz Weinstein, founder of hedge fund Saba capital, might be a fan of Ken Griffin. Not only does he call Griffin's hedge fund Citadel one “of the best hedge funds in the world”, he shares Ken's opinion that some of the best talent in financial services is found at Goldman Sachs.

“The best firm in terms of the quality of the people is Goldman Sachs” Weinstein told students at the London School of Economics Alternative Investments Conference, echoing Griffin's comments last October to the effect that Goldman people have excellent communication skills. 

Not all jobs at Goldman Sachs are equal in Weinstein's eyes, though. “You could be in the most boring group.” he said. Complexity is preferable.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Weinstein himself has only spent three summers at Goldman Sachs. He started his career at Merrill Lynch and moved to Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette and Deutsche Bank before founding Saba in 2007. 

If you don't cut your teeth at Goldman Sachs, there is an alternative. More than time at Goldman, Weinstein says you need a "mentor who will answer five dumb questions per day.” Over time, he says these become "three dumb questions and two good ones." Weinstein found his mentor during his brief Goldman summer in the form of then-head of corporate bond trading David Delucia, with whom he was reunited at DLJ. Weinstein, a self professed “average poker player and chess master”, was a frequent opponent of Delucia in the game of kings, who then helped get his foot in the door. 

Not everyone can have a 2,320 peak Elo score in chess, however, so how do you get someone senior to warm to you? Weinstein says “it’s very hard for someone to be mad at you for asking questions after-hours if you offer to do something in-hours.” Proximity is also key; he says, “If it seems aggressive to sit in on morning meetings, it’s not. How do you sell if you don’t get yourself in the room?” Working from home is seemingly a bad idea. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
1 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • GS
    GSVP
    2 hours ago

    I work at GS. Me and a close group of colleagues treat Goldman as the land of the blind. Far too many Americans with bachelor degrees in economics or actuarial sciences with no real knowledge whatsoever. I would not hire us.

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Vice President - European Direct Lending / Private Credit
London, United Kingdom
Mason Blake
Global Equity Analyst
Mason Blake
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Quant Researcher - New York- Leading Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
New York, United States
Oxford Knight
Python Quant Researcher - Trading Pod - Hedge Fund- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Quantitative Researcher (Systematic Fund)
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
London, United Kingdom
Metis Search
Debt Advisory - VP/Director - Leading IB Boutique
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
"The bar has realigned. Hedge funds are much more cautious about hiring in 2024"

"The bar has realigned. Hedge funds are much more cautious about hiring in 2024"

Humble origins may make you a better start-up or fintech founder

Humble origins may make you a better start-up or fintech founder

"My managing director punishes anyone who tries to move to a new team"

"My managing director punishes anyone who tries to move to a new team"

Curious disappearance of Macquarie man who earned $39m and then quit

Curious disappearance of Macquarie man who earned $39m and then quit

Investment bank ED: students looking for first jobs are like pick-up artists

Investment bank ED: students looking for first jobs are like pick-up artists

Related articles

Investment bank ED: students looking for first jobs are like pick-up artists
Advice

Investment bank ED: students looking for first jobs are like pick-up artists

13 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
"I really liked Citadel's interview questions a lot"
Advice

"I really liked Citadel's interview questions a lot"

8 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The average banking intern made 68 job applications. Good luck
Advice

The average banking intern made 68 job applications. Good luck

6 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
How to get ahead as a graduate at hedge fund Point72
Advice

How to get ahead as a graduate at hedge fund Point72

30 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.