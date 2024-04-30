Discover your dream Career
Revolut has 500 people applying for every job, despite its "ruthless" reputation

by Sarah Butcher
3 hours ago
2 minute read
Revolut has 500 people applying for every job, despite its "ruthless" reputation

How hard it is to get a job at fintech/neobanking firm Revolut? 

Last time we considered this issue, Revolut said it was hiring more than a thousand people and that it had one million applicants a year. - An applicant to job ratio of 1,000:1.

In fact, the reality may be a little better than this. Last week, Revolut confirmed that it did indeed have one million applicants for its jobs last year, but a spokesperson for the company tells us that it actually hired 2,000 of them. Revolut's applicant to job ratio is therefore a very slightly less daunting 500:1.

Revolut has some big hiring plans for 2024: it wants to add 3,500 people before December globally and to expand its headcount to 11,500. If it's going to maintain its current applicant to job ratio, it will need to attract 1.75m people to those roles.

That might be entirely doable. People clearly really want to work for Revolut, which has a reputation for hiring young superstars, working them hard and promoting them fast. CEO Nik Storonsky said in February that Revolut likes to hire "A Players" with an ethos of "ship, shipmates, self," in that order. Storonsky has indicated in the past that he expects people to work 12-13 hour days. 

Revolut also has a reputation for being a little ruthless, though. Recent reviews on Glassdoor that "fear is rife", job security is minimal and salespeople are engaged in dog-eat-dog competition. This doesn't seem to be discouraging applicants, but it's worth considering that Revolut's hard-driving culture may not suit everyone.

