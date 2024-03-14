Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Pay

Deutsche Bank bonuses down 9% in the investment bank; Fabrizio Campelli is fine

by Sarah Butcher
5 hours ago
3 minute read
Deutsche Bank bonuses down 9% in the investment bank; Fabrizio Campelli is fine

Deutsche Bank has just published its annual report for 2023, along with the details of the bonus pool in its investment bank, the pay for its material risk takers (mostly managing directors) and the compensation for Fabrizio Campelli, who runs the corporate and investment bank.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

There are some points of commonality. And there are some anomalies.

Across Deutsche’s investment bank as a whole, the bonus pool for 2023 was down nearly 9% on 2022. Average compensation per head fell from €294k to €277k as a result. This was the lowest it’s been since 2020.

Pay for Deutsche’s 620 material risk takers also fell to a three-year low of €1.6m in total compensation (salary plus bonus). The bonus pool for Deutsche’s material risk takers rose 4%, in line with growth in the number of material risk takers themselves following the hiring spree embarked upon by the head of the corporate and investment bank, Fabrizio Campelli.

Most people at Deutsche’s investment bank therefore had their pay squeezed last year. There have been complaints about the absence of salary rises in line with inflation. However, Campelli himself escaped the pain. Today’s report reveals that his salary was hiked 30% last year, to €3.3m. Campelli’s total compensation for 2023, which includes deferred bonuses awarded in previous years, went from €2.7m to €3.9m…

Deutsche Bank said it increased Campelli’s pay after discovering that he was paid less than senior managers at other investment banks. Employees who feel irked might want to distract themselves with the thought that Garth Ritchie and John Cryan, the former head of the investment bank and CEO are both still benefitting from their time there. Ritche earned €268k for 2023; Cryan got €3.3m.

Across Deutsche Bank as a whole, the number of people earning over €1m fell to 505. This was the lowest level since 2018. However,  20 people earned over €6m, compared to just 11 five years ago.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Deutsche Bank bonuses: "The mood is sober. People expect it will be very bad"

Deutsche Bank bonuses: "The mood is sober. People expect it will be very bad"

2023 bonus expectations, bank by bank

2023 bonus expectations, bank by bank

As Deutsche Bank warns on bonuses, traders are leaving

As Deutsche Bank warns on bonuses, traders are leaving

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

Salaries and bonuses in finance, 2023 vs 2022

Salaries and bonuses in finance, 2023 vs 2022

Top Articles
Deutsche Bank's US employees are a lot less prone to leaving nowadays

Deutsche Bank's US employees are a lot less prone to leaving nowadays

Hedge fund Balyasny hiring Google AI experts to improve its ChatGPT equivalent

Hedge fund Balyasny hiring Google AI experts to improve its ChatGPT equivalent

Stripe's meticulous coding process and the Collisons' peculiar peanut analogy🥜

Stripe's meticulous coding process and the Collisons' peculiar peanut analogy🥜

Deutsche Bank bonuses down 9% in the investment bank; Fabrizio Campelli is fine

Deutsche Bank bonuses down 9% in the investment bank; Fabrizio Campelli is fine

Morning Coffee: Barclays bankers’ long list of grievances comes to nothing. UBS's latest layoffs are nothing new

Morning Coffee: Barclays bankers’ long list of grievances comes to nothing. UBS's latest layoffs are nothing new

Recommended Jobs
Alan Mitchell Financial Recruitment
Healthcare Private Equity VP
Alan Mitchell Financial Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Elevate Partners
Investment Manager - Private Equity
Elevate Partners
London, United Kingdom
Wehunt
Private Equity Associate
Wehunt
Milan, Italy
Linear Partners
Investment Banking Associate / Vice President - Financial Sponsor Coverage (Tier 1 US Investment Bank)
Linear Partners
London, United Kingdom
Elevate Partners
Investment Associate - Cimate Fund
Elevate Partners
London, United Kingdom
Charterhouse
Investment Director
Charterhouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Related articles

Salaries and bonuses for bankers in New York: the 2024 benchmarks
Pay

Salaries and bonuses for bankers in New York: the 2024 benchmarks

13 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The eFinancialCareers 2024 salary and bonus survey: If you've been told, let us know
Pay

The eFinancialCareers 2024 salary and bonus survey: If you've been told, let us know

7 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Direct Lending pay is eye-watering – for the moment
Pay

Direct Lending pay is eye-watering – for the moment

4 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
It's Deutsche Bank bonus week! "Hope for the best, prepare for the worst"
Pay

It's Deutsche Bank bonus week! "Hope for the best, prepare for the worst"

4 Mar 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.