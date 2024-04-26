Deutsche Bank’s new FX head is a former fintech founder

Starting a fintech isn’t the promised land that people think it might be, but there is at least one benefit: if it’s a good fintech, Deutsche Bank might offer you, the founder, a job.

Oliver Jerome is the founder, and head of European foreign exchange product is the job. That being said, he’s not exactly the Zuckerberg/Gates dropout type.

Jerome was at Morgan Stanley in London for 6 years, most recently as an MD and head of the bank’s Foreign Exchange (FX) & emerging markets sales and trading offering in EMEA. He left to found BestX, a fintech that defines FX & fixed income Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA).

Jerome will report to Deutsche Bank’s Sameen Farooqi, its relatively newly appointed global co-head of FX, and Panos Stergiou, its relatively newly appointed global head of institutional client group.

Deutsche Bank had a pretty good first quarter this year, with its fixed income, currencies, and commodities traders particularly strong. The bank’s CEO, Christian Sewing, boasted that it was “investments in talent” that drove much of the bank’s success, although he would likely have been referring to the hordes of Credit Suisse people, mostly traders, brought in by Deutsche in the last few years.

