Advice

eFC Student and Graduate Fair

by eFinancialCareers
44 minutes ago
1 minute read
eFC Student and Graduate Fair

As financial institutions pipeline their intern and graduate cohorts for 2024, they are looking for new ways to reach and engage with the next generation of talent. They are also facing strong competition from other sectors, including technology, in the graduate recruitment market globally. To help firms stay ahead of the game in this challenging job market, eFinancialCareers held our inaugural Student and Graduate Fair on 22 March and provided recruiters with unique access to thousands of young jobseekers at the pre-application stage. Recruitment representatives of leading companies in the financial services sector were able to chat online in real-time with a diverse group of young candidates across EMEA, Hong Kong and Singapore, and then bring them forward for interviewing, pipelining, or screening.

Browse our next virtual careers events.

AUTHOReFinancialCareers
Comment
