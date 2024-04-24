Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Pay

Evercore is still hiring but it's paying slightly better now, too

by Zeno Toulon
4 hours ago
2 minute read
Evercore is still hiring but it's paying slightly better now, too

Boutique bank Evercore might have let some of its colossal compensation reputation tank in recent years, but that doesn’t mean it’s battening down the hatches. If anything, despite some floundering, the bank is hiring more people than ever.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Evercore added nearly 100 people to its headcount between Q1 of 2023 and 2024, bumping its total headcount up from 2135 to 2225 – a 4.8% increase. Its wage bill went up by 5.7% accordingly, bringing the average compensation per head to $174k across the quarter, a slight (1.4%) increase on the $172k last year.

Founder Roger Altman called it “one of the best starts” the firm has ever had, despite the modest 2% increase in net revenues, which were mostly driven by underwriting and asset management fees. Advisory, the boutique’s core business, saw a 7% decline in revenues. 

The boutique also added five new Senior Managing Directors (SMDs), taking its total count to 183 at the end of the quarter. Evercore also mentioned “one investment banking senior managing director” committed to join the firm in Q2; presumably, that’s Mark Lipacis, a 12-year veteran of Jefferies. Lipacis is an equity researcher in technology – semiconductors, specifically.

The bank doesn’t break out “regular” MDs in its figures, but those have been stacking up as well. Just this month, it’s added Sophia Damianou and Morgan Zuckerman Green, in London and New York respectively, Northleaf Capital Partners (a private equity firm) and RBC. Damianou joined Evercore’s private capital advisory group, while Zuckerman Green joined as COO of the boutique’s industrials group.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Deutsche Bank hired a new head of credit trading from Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Bank hired a new head of credit trading from Morgan Stanley

Evercore is still hiring but it's paying slightly better now, too

Evercore is still hiring but it's paying slightly better now, too

Bank of Singapore fired up to 40 people for medical insurance claims

Bank of Singapore fired up to 40 people for medical insurance claims

Citi’s cheap happy junior bankers in Malaga are not so grateful

Citi’s cheap happy junior bankers in Malaga are not so grateful

Morning Coffee: Banks and hedge funds don’t care about non-competes. The enormous overhang of mediocre consultants earning $325k

Morning Coffee: Banks and hedge funds don’t care about non-competes. The enormous overhang of mediocre consultants earning $325k

Latest Jobs
Michael Page
Data Project/Delivery Manager
Michael Page
London, United Kingdom
Emagine Consulting
Application Support Analyst - Equities Trading (m/f/d)
Emagine Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Dexia Crédit Local
Alternance - Chargé(e) de Contrôle Permanent H/F
Dexia Crédit Local
France
Dexia Crédit Local
Alternance - Analyste des Risques Opérationnels H/F
Dexia Crédit Local
France
Robert Half Deutschland
Finanzbuchhalter (w/m/d)
Robert Half Deutschland
Berlin, Germany
Treliant
Trade Booking Controls Business Analyst and Data Specialist
Treliant
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

BNP Paribas's bonuses for its high earners fell only 10% last year
Pay

BNP Paribas's bonuses for its high earners fell only 10% last year

23 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Japanese banks' bonuses are coming. People are wondering about all those guarantees
Pay

Japanese banks' bonuses are coming. People are wondering about all those guarantees

22 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The highest paying investment banks in the world, ranked
Pay

The highest paying investment banks in the world, ranked

10 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Singapore banking pay is becoming more miserable versus Hong Kong's
Pay

Singapore banking pay is becoming more miserable versus Hong Kong's

10 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.