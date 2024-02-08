Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Goldman Sachs hired a rates trader from Brevan Howard

by Sarah Butcher
8 hours ago
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs hired a rates trader from Brevan Howard

People may be leaving Goldman Sachs after bonuses, but they are joining too. One of Goldman’s newest hires in London has returned from a sojourn in a hedge fund.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Antonio Belgioioso spent four years at Brevan Howard, which he joined 2020. There, he was a macro rates portfolio manager. At Goldman, he’ll be a rates trader. 

Belgioioso’s arrival comes after several people left Goldman’s European rates team for hedge funds over the Christmas period. Pushkar Jha, Goldman's London head of inflation trading, Urvashi Chahal, a VP-level rates trader, and Shahil Ghelani a European rates trader who was based in Paris are thought to have gone to DE Shaw, Millennium and Nomura respectively. 

Goldman said its rates trading revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023 were " significantly lower" than one year earlier. Other banks complained of a similar decline. However, one macro headhunter said rates hiring is still "crazy" with hedge funds chasing talent. Brevan Howard itself hired 300 people between February and October last year. Morgan Stanley hired Nick Hall from Deutsche Bank to run GBP rates trading in London in December. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Oxford Knight
Python Quant Researcher - Trading Pod - Hedge Fund- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Quantitative Researcher (Systematic Fund)
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
London, United Kingdom
Systematic Credit Portfolio Manager (Also hiring Quant Researchers, Traders)
New York, United States
Marlin Selection
Prime Services Sales - Investment Bank - London
Marlin Selection
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Research Engineer (Python) - Hybrid- Tech-Driven Quant Trading Firm
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Eximius Finance
Equity Derivatives Financial Engineer
Eximius Finance
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
"I really liked Citadel's interview questions a lot"

"I really liked Citadel's interview questions a lot"

SocGen's revivified traders are thriving despite the squeeze

SocGen's revivified traders are thriving despite the squeeze

The ex-JPMorgan VP who earned $600k in 16 months and spent almost nothing

The ex-JPMorgan VP who earned $600k in 16 months and spent almost nothing

Perella Weinberg Partners's ~$870k per head pay is out of control

Perella Weinberg Partners's ~$870k per head pay is out of control

Adyen bumped up pay after hiring Plaid and Stripe alumni in the US

Adyen bumped up pay after hiring Plaid and Stripe alumni in the US

Related articles

SocGen's revivified traders are thriving despite the squeeze
Financial

SocGen's revivified traders are thriving despite the squeeze

8 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: The Goldman Sachs analyst who worked at a supermarket to meet real people. Banks are heading for a crisis that only boomers will recognise
Financial

Morning Coffee: The Goldman Sachs analyst who worked at a supermarket to meet real people. Banks are heading for a crisis that only boomers will recognise

8 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Carlyle CEO Harvey Schwartz says his father had "extreme schizophrenia"
Financial

Carlyle CEO Harvey Schwartz says his father had "extreme schizophrenia"

7 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Henry Medina: The anxious ex-Deutsche Bank associate running Litquidity
Financial

Henry Medina: The anxious ex-Deutsche Bank associate running Litquidity

7 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.