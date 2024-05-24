A Goldman Sachs VP in Singapore died after being taken ill at work on Tuesday

A vice president (VP) at Goldman Sachs in Singapore died after being taken ill at work on Tuesday.

The cause of his death is unknown. He is understood to have been part of the private wealth management group. He is survived by a wife and three children, and we are not sharing his name out of respect for the family.

In a memo seen by eFinancialCareers and sent to members of his team, Ron Lee, Faisal Shamsee, who run the Singapore office, and James Ellery, a partner in Hong Kong said the VP was "admired for his professional commitment and uncompromising dedication, but was known best as a man truly devoted to his family and for his love and dedication to his wife and three daughters," and that he "will be very much missed."

The VP worked for Goldman Sachs for 19 years, first as a wealth management professional, then as a financial advisor and ultimately as a private wealth advisor.

