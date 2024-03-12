Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

Tech VPs at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley moving to hedge funds, HFT firms

by Alex McMurray
6 hours ago
2 minute read
Tech VPs at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley moving to hedge funds, HFT firms

If you're a bank vice president (VP) with an eye on a move to high-frequency-trading or hedge funds, now looks like a good time to do so. A number of major firms in both sectors are hiring VPs in 2024, and two of the most popular banks to hire from are Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

In New York, the hedge funds have been busy. Citadel hired Morgan Stanley VP Bert Millspaugh as a senior operations engineer after six and a half years at the bank. D.E. Shaw, meanwhile, hired Neha Nasi from Goldman Sachs as a technical product manager. She was in banking the same amount of time as Millspaugh, both joining in the same month, though Nasi spent a number of years in D.E. Shaw's Indian business. Logan Chalifour, a data scientist at Morgan Stanley, joined Millennium at the start of the year as a data orchestrator.

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

In Europe, it seems HFT firms, are hiring. Optiver, like Goldman Sachs is a big fan of FPGAs, and it recruited Goldman FPGA VP Eric Zhao last month, relocating him from Tokyo to Amsterdam. Hudson River Trading hired Anastasia Melnik another Goldman VP as a data engineer in London.

In New York, Charlie Bashford-Chucla spent the last nine and a half years in Morgan Stanley's equity derivatives pre-trade and pricing team, but was hired last month by the Chicago Trading Company.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
The wisdom of Goldman Sachs' understated partner

The wisdom of Goldman Sachs' understated partner

BlackRock quant director leaves for hedge fund MD role

BlackRock quant director leaves for hedge fund MD role

A quant hedge fund paying graduates £140k is engaged in "ballistic" hiring

A quant hedge fund paying graduates £140k is engaged in "ballistic" hiring

A star 27-year-old hedge fund manager wants some more quants in London

A star 27-year-old hedge fund manager wants some more quants in London

Balynasny hired Millennium's ex-Goldman Sachs hedge fund star

Balynasny hired Millennium's ex-Goldman Sachs hedge fund star

Top Articles
Deutsche Bank's nice low-ego survivor has been cut, and it's emotional

Deutsche Bank's nice low-ego survivor has been cut, and it's emotional

Tech VPs at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley moving to hedge funds, HFT firms

Tech VPs at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley moving to hedge funds, HFT firms

Deutsche Bank engineering pay 2024: What you can earn from analyst to director

Deutsche Bank engineering pay 2024: What you can earn from analyst to director

Citigroup's EMEA equities changes raise questions about some traders

Citigroup's EMEA equities changes raise questions about some traders

The wisdom of Goldman Sachs' understated partner

The wisdom of Goldman Sachs' understated partner

Recommended Jobs
Man Group plc
Senior Quantitative Researcher - Fixed Income Cash & Derivatives
Man Group plc
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Quantitative Analyst - Systematic Hedge Fund- Python | C# | SQL | Machine Learning
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Quantitative Researcher - Equity Arbitrage- Tech-Driven Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Business Analyst (Change & Integration)
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Head of Technology (Portfolio Management)- Tech-Driven Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
DTG Capital Markets
Quantitative Trader/Portfolio Manager - mid/low freq EQ
DTG Capital Markets
New York, United States

Related articles

Deutsche Bank engineering pay 2024: What you can earn from analyst to director
Tech

Deutsche Bank engineering pay 2024: What you can earn from analyst to director

12 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Singapore is a BofA tech hub, but the most exciting jobs might be elsewhere
Tech

Singapore is a BofA tech hub, but the most exciting jobs might be elsewhere

12 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
A quant hedge fund paying graduates £140k is engaged in "ballistic" hiring
Tech

A quant hedge fund paying graduates £140k is engaged in "ballistic" hiring

11 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Deutsche Bank's new top engineers are AI specialists and Meta alumni
Tech

Deutsche Bank's new top engineers are AI specialists and Meta alumni

11 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.