Jefferies thought to hire top securitization banker and team from Morgan Stanley

by Sarah Butcher
14 February 2024
2 minute read
Jefferies thought to hire top securitization banker and team from Morgan Stanley

It's a new year, but Jefferies still appears to be pursuing its strategy of hiring managing directors to drive revenues. 

The bank is understood to have recruited Peter Walgren, Morgan Stanley's co-head of securitized products capital markets. Walgren is understood to be joining with members of his team. 

Neither Jefferies nor Morgan Stanley quickly responded to a request to comment. Walgren is currently still listed as working for Morgan Stanley on FINRA, but is thought to have resigned earlier this week.

Jefferies said in October that it planned a 70% increase in its managing director numbers between 2020 and 2024. 

Walgren spent less than three years at Morgan Stanley after joining from Barclays in 2021. He was based in New York City.

His move comes as products like collateralised loans show signs of recovery and as funds like Apollo focus on securitized product origination, including with Atlas - the former securitized products group from Credit Suisse. 

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
