MD who left Goldman Sachs five years ago reappears in big job at TD Securities

Paul Mutter spent over two decades at Goldman Sachs, but since leaving five years ago he's done two different roles and has now moved onto a third.

Mutter is understood to have joined TD Securities in New York as head of global fixed income sales and head of US fixed income. He's thought to be arriving in his new seat on Monday.

It's a return to banking for Mutter, who was head of institutional client coverage at Cantor Fitzgerald for three and a half years until April 2023 and who's spent the past fourteen months as president of a multi-family office.

His arrival comes as TD has been making selective additions to its team after acquiring Cowen for $1.3bn last year. It recently recruited Jan Nevruzi from NatWest for rates strategy, also in New York. Last year, it added Jason Wen from JPMorgan as head of US investment grade credit trading.

