HSBC MD joins Japanese bank in Singapore

by Zeno Toulon
4 hours ago
2 minute read
Japanese banks are preparing to announce bonuses soon and while nothing has been announced yet, one barometer is certainly showing signs of optimism – Japanese banks are hiring.

The most recent one to add to its teams is Mitsubishi UFG (MUFG), which picked up HSBC MD Danny Fischer for its Singapore office. Fischer spent three years with HSBC in Sydney as its head of strategic solutions for APAC. He was an MD in Australia for the London-based bank, and he’ll be an MD in Singapore for MUFG, too.

MUFJ has also been hiring in the US, and it’s not the only Japanese bank adding new faces in 2024 - Mizuho has also added from Citi’s cut MDs. SMBC has been (probably) the most prolific, with the bank adding MDs from Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, and Citi. Given the upcoming bonus announcements, things might be better than some people expect.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

AUTHORZeno Toulon
