Citadel Securities wants to hire the gaming engineers who are being let go

If you're an engineer who's losing your job in the gaming sector, then we have good news: Citadel Securities would like to hire you.

William Archbell, the head of platform technology at Citadel Securities and a former engineer at Riot games, has asked people affected by the latest round of cuts at Riot and who, "are interested in making a switch to finance [to] please reach out."

Archbell, who is based in Santa Monica, spent nearly three years as a product engineering manager at Riot, working on its competitive FPS game Valorant. He said the company had "amazing people" and provided "a huge growth opportunity," likening it to his current employer.

Engineers in the gaming industry are greatly appreciated among elite hedge funds and trading firms due to proficiency in low-latency code and ability to withstand 'The Crunch'. Citadel Securities is recruiting C++ engineers experienced with low level code, networking and distributed systems. Archbell says there are no remote roles available, and prefers applicants in either New York or Miami.

Archbell has also worked for Microsoft, and its game studio 343 where he worked on Halo 5. Activision Blizzard, another Microsoft company, is also letting 1,900 staff were let go. There are senior alumni from this studio in finance too. Mason Morales, for example, is a senior security engineer at Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates, and was previously a principal security engineer at Blizzard.

