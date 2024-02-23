Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

Two Sigma is still the fun hedge fund, despite its founders' squabbles

by Alex McMurray
4 hours ago
2 minute read
Two Sigma is still the fun hedge fund, despite its founders' squabbles

Two Sigma has long been known as one of the chillest places to be in quant finance, but the past year has shed some doubt on this reputation. And yet, although a rift has appeared between the two founders, who seem to run the modelling and engineering separately, the fund’s chief innovation officer suggests things are a lot more cordial further down.

Matt Greenwood, speaking on the Engineering Leadership Podcast, says staff on a certain seniority level at Two Sigma are, to an extent, “fungible and interchangeable.” He has “many people who write models that also write code,” and vice versa. He describes the structure of the firm as a “lattice that allows people to climb up in any direction they want.”

This extends to its approach to promotions. He says Two Sigma’s levels focus on your “ability to do certain things rather than your ability to have delivered on certain projects.”

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

Emphasis is placed upon preventing boredom in Two Sigma employees. Greenwood was told when he was hired, “if you get bored because you think the work you do isn’t exciting, come talk to me, and we’ll sort something out.” 

Greenwood says “programs are incredibly fun to debug, humans are even more fun to debug.” He has a mantra that you can only solve problems that you can see, so the fund tries to debug this boredom through creating as many situations as possible for staff to solve problems. An example of this is its ‘hacker labs’, in which Greenwood says “we build robots.”

 Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.).

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Hedge fund manager's lewd comment may have lasting positive effects. The most important German employee at Goldman Sachs

Morning Coffee: Hedge fund manager's lewd comment may have lasting positive effects. The most important German employee at Goldman Sachs

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

Reflections of a banking MD: "20 years of 70-90 hour weeks; six million air miles"

Reflections of a banking MD: "20 years of 70-90 hour weeks; six million air miles"

Banks still have a problem with female traders, apparently

Banks still have a problem with female traders, apparently

The bank where the big traders earn small bonuses

The bank where the big traders earn small bonuses

Top Articles
Hedge fund Citadel and the 20 portfolio managers with a ~$600m bonus pot

Hedge fund Citadel and the 20 portfolio managers with a ~$600m bonus pot

It's time! The eFinancialCareers 2024 salary & bonus survey is live

It's time! The eFinancialCareers 2024 salary & bonus survey is live

Hedge fund Citadel hired another equities portfolio manager from Point72

Hedge fund Citadel hired another equities portfolio manager from Point72

JPMorgan's investment bank co-heads have wildly different amounts of JPM stock

JPMorgan's investment bank co-heads have wildly different amounts of JPM stock

Two Sigma is still the fun hedge fund, despite its founders' squabbles

Two Sigma is still the fun hedge fund, despite its founders' squabbles

Recommended Jobs
Oxford Knight
Python Developer Tools Engineer- World-Leading Prop Trading Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Python Software Engineer (Data)- Leading Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Senior Python Engineer- Tech-Driven Prop Trading Firm
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Python Core Developer- Hedge Fund trading team
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Senior Python Engineer - Portfolio Management Tools - Leading Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Man Group plc
Engineer - ML Technology
Man Group plc
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

Programming language Rust is alienating "stupid corporate normies"
Tech

Programming language Rust is alienating "stupid corporate normies"

22 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman Sachs technology MD resigns for mysterious robotics venture
Tech

Goldman Sachs technology MD resigns for mysterious robotics venture

20 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Barclays' tech overhaul good for UK technologists, less so for cloud staff
Tech

Barclays' tech overhaul good for UK technologists, less so for cloud staff

20 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Engineers in finance have healthy relationships, not-so-healthy work lives
Tech

Engineers in finance have healthy relationships, not-so-healthy work lives

15 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.