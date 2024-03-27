Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

UBS rescued the head of research who left Exane 15 months ago

by Sarah Butcher
5 hours ago
2 minute read
UBS rescued the head of research who left Exane 15 months ago

UBS has hired Paul Schneider, the former deputy head of research at Exane. Schneider announced today that he's joining the Swiss bank's London office in the possibly less illustrious role of 'research product management.'

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Financial News reported that Schneider was let go by Exane in December 2022 as part of an annual cull of under performers. He spent the intervening period as an advisor to a bike repair company and a financial modelling platform.

Schneider's arrival comes after UBS hired various equity researchers from Credit Suisse, while others left for investor relations. UBS plans to make a further $13bn of cost reductions by 2026, of which half are expected to come from headcount. 

This isn't Schneider's first job at UBS. He spent 11 and a half years at the bank after graduating from the London School of Economics in 2003, and was latterly head of European and emerging EMEA research product management. Although Schneider was deputy head of research at Exane, he has a research product background.

UBS declined to comment.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.) 

Photo by Gábor Kulcsár on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
JPMorgan's guide to the best and worst banking jobs of 2024

JPMorgan's guide to the best and worst banking jobs of 2024

Ex-Morgan Stanley VP pursuing female pleasure is blasé on banking

Ex-Morgan Stanley VP pursuing female pleasure is blasé on banking

Tom Hayes' failed appeal: sad conclusion for the trader who started on £2.70 an hour

Tom Hayes' failed appeal: sad conclusion for the trader who started on £2.70 an hour

UBS rescued the head of research who left Exane 15 months ago

UBS rescued the head of research who left Exane 15 months ago

Citi just let go of a JPMorgan trader it hired in summer 2023

Citi just let go of a JPMorgan trader it hired in summer 2023

Latest Jobs
Robert Half International
Accounts Payable Clerk
Robert Half International
London, United Kingdom
Robert Half Deutschland
Steuerfachangestellter (w/m/d)
Robert Half Deutschland
Cologne, Germany
Mazars
Consultant Financial Services – Prüfungsnahe Beratung (all genders)
Mazars
Munich, Germany
Selby Jennings
Middle Office Analyst
Selby Jennings
Rugby, United Kingdom
Meraki Talent
London Market Insurance Business Analyst / Project Manager
Meraki Talent
London, United Kingdom
Page Executive
Senior Private Markets Structurer
Page Executive
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

JPMorgan's guide to the best and worst banking jobs of 2024
Financial

JPMorgan's guide to the best and worst banking jobs of 2024

27 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Tom Hayes' failed appeal: sad conclusion for the trader who started on £2.70 an hour
Financial

Tom Hayes' failed appeal: sad conclusion for the trader who started on £2.70 an hour

27 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Citi just let go of a JPMorgan trader it hired in summer 2023
Financial

Citi just let go of a JPMorgan trader it hired in summer 2023

27 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Citi’s ex-Deutsche Bank boss is repeating the firing-hiring formula. When boomers make millions and millennials don't
Financial

Morning Coffee: Citi’s ex-Deutsche Bank boss is repeating the firing-hiring formula. When boomers make millions and millennials don't

27 Mar 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.