Tech

The most powerful AI jobs in finance are at XTX Markets

by Alex McMurray
8 hours ago
2 minute read
The most powerful AI jobs in finance are at XTX Markets

XTX Markets, the electronic trading firm of the UK's biggest taxpayer Alex Gerko, has invested a lot into its AI infrastructure. It has GPUs in the tens of thousands, and is hiring people to squeeze as much juice from them as it can get.

The firm says it has 100,000 cores and 20,000 A/V100 GPUs. The state of AI report compute index suggests that 10,000 of those are A100s (the more powerful of the two), meaning XTX has the fifth most powerful set-up in the world, the third most on private cloud and the most of all in financial services.

XTX has 390 petabytes of usable storage. That's enough to download Grand Theft Auto V 3.9 million times. It also has 7.5 petabytes of RAM.

So who will be working with all that power? XTX announced the launch of a machine learning research team called XTY Labs in New York, led by Dr Atlas Wang. In addition to winning awards from the likes of Google and JPMorgan, Wang has also been a director at GenAI firm Picsart.

The firm currently has vacancies for junior and senior PhD researchers. For the senior role it wants someone with a "substantial track record of experience beyond their PhD," and for both roles will consider newcomers in the machine learning field, provided they have "an outstanding research background."

There are exciting AI jobs in its London HQ too. XTX wants a machine learning performance engineer who will be "cracking" and reverse engineering hardware to maximize results. It has high expectations, saying "manufacturers will tell you things are impossible or just plain absurd and you will achieve it anyway." The listing specifies that non-academic experience with FPGAs is desirable, meaning it's not just academic researchers hogging all the fun.

