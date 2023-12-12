"}The Top 10 Ideal Employers in Hong Kong & Singapore

We had a huge, global response to our Ideal Employer Report. Over 7,500 of our readers voted, and there was one clear global winner - JPMorgan.

But that doesn't mean that every country or region voted for JPMorgan - in large part, its strength was how prevalent it was across in the top tens of multiple demographics such as those aged 20-25. But in both Hong Kong and Singapore, it played second fiddle to other employers.

Local bank DBS topped our ranking for Singapore. It ranked particularly well against its competitotrs in the country for statements concerning flexible work and culture. DBS was originally a development bank - it says its culture is distinguished by a “true sense of purpose,” by a “joyful work culture,” and by working together like “a true family.”

HSBC ranked as the top Ideal Employer among our respondents in China and Hong Kong. It was followed by the ever-present JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs. Country-specific players like HKEX and Bank of China also featured further down the list.

What makes HSBC so popular in Hong Kong and China? Responses to our qualitative statements offered few clues to the bank’s popularity: HSBC ranked below average in the region for most statements, and only substantially exceeded its peers for the perception that it was good for hybrid work.

Its popularity in the region would therefore seem due to something more fundamental than qualitative perceptions of its culture. The bank was founded to finance trade between Europe and Asia and has been in Hong Kong since 1865. Under current CEO, Noel Quinn, HSBC has focused on a ‘pivot to Asia,’ has strengthened its Asian wealth management business, and has moved key members of its global banking and markets business to Hong Kong.

