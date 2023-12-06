The "arms race" for C++ and Python developers in fintech

The job market is tough in fintech right now, but not for everybody. At Fintech Connect Europe 2023, recruitment firm Harrington Starr's CEO Tony Babb and managing director Nadia Edwards-Dashti said that while many jobs have declined, there are still two types of engineers spoiled for choice.

"A lot of the [job listing] numbers across different technology stacks decreased" Edwards-Dashti said of fintech opportunities. However, she said that jobs involving "data, Python and C++" are the exception.

Top candidates with these credentials are still sought after. Babb said he recently encountered an engineer with "seven different job offers from seven different companies" and that this is unusual. An "arms race" is underway for the best coders.

Unfortunately, this race isn't making itself felt in terms of pay for junior and mid level coders. Harrington Starr's 2023/24 salary survey shows salary ranges for junior to senior Python and C++ developers have fallen dramatically. Mid-level C++ engineers are the worst affected. Their upper salary range in 2022, £90k, was double the expected minimum salary in 2023, £45k.

The exception? Lead engineers. The minimum and maximum salary ranges at this level for both C++ and Python has risen in the past year, and C++ engineers can now expect minimum offers £20k higher than they had in 2022.

Babb and Edwards-Dashti also note a rise in demand for soft-skills and communication as AI bridges hard skill gaps.

