Fintech

The fintechs where graduates earn $10k+ every month in 2024

by Alex McMurray
5 hours ago
The fintechs where graduates earn $10k+ every month in 2024

The top fintechs are well known for attracting top talent with enticing compensation packages. Entry level employees might worry that this generosity doesn't extend to interns, especially in a difficult period for the industry, but a few of the biggest unicorns are also willing to pay top dollar for trainees.

Last year, Bloomberg used Glassdoor salary data to unveil the top 25 companies for internship pay and two fintechs landed inside the top four. They were, somewhat unsurprisingly, payments decacorn Stripe and crypto giant Coinbase. The former topped the entire list, paying an average monthly salary of over $9k while the latter came in 4th with $8.2k.

But what if we told you that you could earn even more?

Intern pay data from levels.fyi, specialised for software engineers, suggests technical interns in fintech firms can earn even more. In fact, four different fintechs can pay $10k or more for their interns in 2024.

For interns, it looks like New York is the place to be, not San Francisco. Each of the four fintechs paying $10k or more monthly are in the Big Apple. 

Living there isn't cheap, however, and if you're not there already, Stripe may be the best option. It offers a lump sum $6.6k housing payment, as well as monthly transportation payments. Stripe does all that and jointly tops the list for salary, offering $10.4k per month

If crypto is your sector of choice within fintech, you'll be happy to hear that multiple internships in crypto pay very well. Industry titan Coinbase is offering $8.6k, but the highest paying internship in crypto this year seems to be at Uniswap Labs. The company, which supports a decentralized exchange facilitating electronic market making in crypto, is paying $10k to its interns.

If you're a remote work advocate, internships are hard to come by. Circle might be your answer. The fintech, which created the USDC Stablecoin, is paying $7.8k to a remote intern. 

Before you apply to any roles, don't forget to read our guide to getting a job in fintech, or our guide to an engineering CV in finance.

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
