Morgan Stanley, Barclays MDs latest to join Jefferies' growth spurt

Jefferies spent 2023 hiring, politely, a boatload of people. The phrase “new year, new me” doesn't seem to apply – still adding new faces from Barclays, Credit Suisse, and Morgan Stanley.

Get Morning Coffee ☕ in your inbox. Sign up here.

Amit Chahal is the newest face to join Jefferies, as global head of platform reliability and production management, based in New York. Chahal spent 19 years at Morgan Stanley, making MD in 2017. He was most recently the bank’s global head of reliability and production management for prime brokerage, treasury, operations, finance, and compliance.

Two new faces, meanwhile, joined Jefferies in London last month: Andrew Seccombe and Lindsay Arnold.

Seccombe joined the bank as an MD in the equity principal strategies team. Seccombe was a 20-year veteran of Credit Suisse, and left the bank at the end of last year after 14 years as an MD. He was most recently Credit Suisse’s head of high touch cash equities trading.

Arnold, meanwhile, joined the bank to be its European head of corporate access. He joined from Barclays, where he spent just a year and half in the same role. Corporate access teams at banks connect companies that want loans with money at the bank waiting to be loaned.

Jefferies added 68 senior dealmakers in 2023, and at the bank’s investor day late last year, it promised to add more. The bank’s co-head of global investment banking, Raphael Bejarano, specifically named fundraising (for financial sponsors) among the teams that the bank intended to add to. He also mentioned “a significant opportunity to expand the bank’s “franchise with corporate clients.”"

Jefferies also picked up Morgan Stanley's entire securitized products capital markets team, including co-head Peter Walgren a few weeks ago.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)