Morgan Stanley tech pay in 2024: What you'll earn from intern to director

If you're looking for a long-term technology job in finance, you might want to work at Morgan Stanley. Its technology leaders tend to stick around in the company for a while, but does the pay warrant working your way up there?

Using data from Levels.fyi, we've looked at average compensation at each seniority from analyst to executive director. We've also looked at compensation for its 2024 intern class to see what you'll be paid if you join at the ground level.

How much do you earn as a software engineer at Morgan Stanley

Globally, compensation at Morgan Stanley appears to start slow and ramp up very quickly. At $77.5k, average global pay for analysts on Morgan's Stanley's technology team, is lower than at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, but higher than at Citi. Morgan Stanley's pay doesn't progress too much at associate level, but at VP it almost doubles to $177.8k

As at JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley's engineering managers seem to get the better rub when it comes to pay. Engineering managers at director at the bank level appear to earn significantly more than standard software engineers.

How much does Morgan Stanley pay tech interns?

While it's difficult to find global figures, New York's pay transparency laws show you what you're likely to earn at the bank's headquarters.

2024 internships advertised last year for both quants and tech analyst at Morgan Stanley had maximum salaries of $110k, or roughly $52.88 per hour. In a 10-week internship program, you'd earn a total of $21.2k. Some Morgan Stanley tech interns were only earning $13.5k, however.

Where does Morgan Stanley pay its engineers the most?

In New York, Morgan Stanley pays its engineers $190.2k on average.

It's also very competitive in London, paying more than Goldman Sachs and Citi. Singapore, meanwhile, appears to be one of its weakest locations for comparative pay.

